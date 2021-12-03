Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Azerbaijan takes Artsakh citizen captive

A 65-year old citizen from Artsakh is detained by Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and accidentally crossing into Azerbaijani-controlled territories, the National Security Service of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan takes Artsakh citizen captive

Azerbaijan takes Artsakh citizen captive

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 65 year old citizen is a resident of the town of Tchartar of Martuni region. He went missing around 13:00, December 3.

The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers.

Negotiations are underway to return the citizen..


     

Politics

Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.

All news from section

Armenia MFA spokesman: FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting possible in Stockholm today

A meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov is possible...

Armenian, Greek FMs exchange views on peaceful settlement of NK conflict

On December 2, within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat...

Armenian, Austrian FMs discuss protection of Artsakh's cultural and religious heritage in Azeri- controlled territories

On December 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Sweden to participate in the OSCE...

United States welcomes resumption of direct dialogue between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan

The United States welcomes the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and...

President Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number of NGOs

On 2 December Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number...

Azeri military beaches Artsakh ceasefire. Human Rights Defender

On December 2, at around 10:30 am, the Azerbaijani side fired from the positions located in the direction...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

Azerbaijan takes Artsakh citizen captive

A 65-year old citizen from Artsakh is detained by Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and accidentally crossing into Azerbaijani-controlled territories, the National Security Service of Artsakh said.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers hold anti-Covid events at all 27 observation posts in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers held anti-Covid-19 events at all 27 observation posts in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh),...

51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 51 new coronavirus case on December 2.

Devotion is immortality ... Captain Movses Davtyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many heroes died for the defense of the homeland. One of them was 29-year-old...

Hoping to find what has been lost ... The story of a displaced family

Before the 44-day Artsakh War, the Sargsyan family lived in the Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s...

Unprecedented high number of births registered in Artsakh in November

178 babies were born in Artsakh in November, Artsakh Republic President Arayk Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

Reconstruction and Renovation Works Underway in the Avetik Isahakyan School in Stepanakert

The building of 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert has suffered damages during the...

Military

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent possible violations of a mock enemy and ensure security at an observation post in the Shushi district of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

All news from section

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus special forces hold joint exercises

The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people
Benny Gantz believes US will support Israel in attack on Iran
Azerbaijan takes Artsakh citizen captive
Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Russian peacekeepers hold anti-Covid events at all 27 observation posts in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

All news from section

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

All news from section

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

All news from section

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Benny Gantz believes US will support Israel in attack on Iran

All news from section

Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Brazilian president says accepts Putin’s invitation to visit Russia

Russia calls for agreements preventing NATO’s eastward expansion, Maria Zakharova

Most Read

month

week

day

Search