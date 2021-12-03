A 65-year old citizen from Artsakh is detained by Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and accidentally crossing into Azerbaijani-controlled territories, the National Security Service of Artsakh said.

December 3, 2021, 15:43 Azerbaijan takes Artsakh citizen captive

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 65 year old citizen is a resident of the town of Tchartar of Martuni region. He went missing around 13:00, December 3.

The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers.

Negotiations are underway to return the citizen..