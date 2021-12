The number of COVID-19 daily cases in Russia surged by 32,930 to 9,736,037, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.34% over the past day.