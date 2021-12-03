Russian peacekeepers held anti-Covid-19 events at all 27 observation posts in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Friday.

December 3, 2021, 15:01 Russian peacekeepers hold anti-Covid events at all 27 observation posts in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the preventive work at the observation posts, the specialists of the medical service carried out disinfection of public areas, canteens, sports and accommodation of military personnel in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and other seasonal diseases. At each observation post, military medics deployed and organized points of round-the-clock thermometry of military personnel.

Also, military medics continue to carry out routine revaccination of Russian peacekeepers at remote observation posts located along the line of contact of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the day, visiting medical teams vaccinated more than 150 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent at observation posts in Artsakh. In total, since the receipt of the Sputnik V vaccine, about 75 percent of the peacekeeping forces have been revaccinated.