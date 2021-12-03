Benny Gantz believes US will support Israel in attack on Iran

Israel must do everything in its power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, as news.am informs, Defense Secretary Benny Gantz told Ynet News.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The defense secretary is set to fly to Washington in the coming days to discuss Iran, and while he said he would support international efforts to reach an agreement, he noted that he would make it clear that Israel would retain its right to self-defense.

Israeli diplomats are working around the clock to influence the United States, the UK, and France in talks, but the military establishment is taking a more pessimistic view of the negotiations.

Although Gantz declined to say what would be the red line for Israel, he noted that there will come a point when the region and the State of Israel will have no choice but to act.

According to him, if an agreement is not reached, it will be necessary to consider a military option. The military option should always be on the table. This is, of course, the last thing we want to use, but we have no right to refuse this option, Gantz added, noting that while he believes the United States will support Israel if it attacks Iran.

The State of Israel will not is obliged to coordinate his defense with anyone.