During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many heroes died for the defense of the homeland. One of them was 29-year-old captain Movses Davtyan.

December 3, 2021, 12:00 Devotion is immortality ... Captain Movses Davtyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the hero's wife, Lusine Davtyan, proudly presented her husband's heroic path. She noted that Movses Davtyan has served his homeland selflessly for many years.

"My husband was born in 1991 in the village of Aznvadzor, Lori region. He received military education and served in Stepanakert's Tsor military unit. He was balanced, humorous, a wonderful conversationalist and an ideal life partner. He dreamed of having 3 daughters. He said he would be proud of them, "the hero's wife says sincerely and emphasizes that she cherishes the state awards received by Movses.

He was awarded a diploma and a valuable gift-watch by the Republican Party of Armenia. He was receiving a scholarship named after Ashot Navasardyan for outstanding progress in military training and military discipline. In 2007 he was awarded the "Soyuz2007 Issyk-Kul" commemorative medal; in 2012 - the "20th anniversary of the Armenian Army" Jubilee Medal of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh; in 2014 was awarded the Medal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for taking the 2nd place in the International Tank Biathlon Championship, in 2014 he received the Medal "For Strengthening Military Cooperation and the Medal of “Marshal Baghramyan” of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. In the same year, the senior lieutenant's name, surname and patronymic name was registered in the honor book of the military unit.

In 2015, he was awarded monetary awards by the President of the Republic of Artsakh . He became a medalist of the RA Ministry of Defense after the USSR hero Hunan Avetisyan. In 2015, he received the Jubilee Medal "10th Anniversary of the Union of Armenians of Russia", and in 2016, a cash prize for being recognized as the commander of the Best Tank Platoon.

In 2016 during the Four-Day War in April, he carried out combat duty in different regions, leading a tank unit always ready for battle," our interlocutor emphasized.

Captain Movses Davtyan was killed on October 10, during a military operation on the outskirts of Hadrut. Two months after his death, on December 5, his long-awaited daughter, Eva, was born.

By the decree of the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, Movses Seyran Davtyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Cross" Order of the 2nd degree and the "Medal of Courage" .