Hoping to find what has been lost ... The story of a displaced family

Before the 44-day Artsakh War, the Sargsyan family lived in the Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
On December 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Sweden to participate in the OSCE Ministerial Council, held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Austria Michael Linhart.
The United States welcomes the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and...
On 2 December Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number...
On December 2, at around 10:30 am, the Azerbaijani side fired from the positions located in the direction...
On December 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation...
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation...
On December 1st Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America,...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Artsakh confirmed 51 new coronavirus case on December 2.
178 babies were born in Artsakh in November, Artsakh Republic President Arayk Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.
The building of 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert has suffered damages during the...
Vitali Petrosyan from Hadrut is a teacher-leader at Teach for Armenia.
The government of Armenia proposes to declare September 27 as a day of remembrance of the victims of...
In view of the enhanced aviation relations between Armenia and the EU evidenced by the signature of...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent possible violations of a mock enemy and ensure security at an observation post in the Shushi district of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...
A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...
Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...
On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...
On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
