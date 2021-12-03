Hoping to find what has been lost ... The story of a displaced family

Before the 44-day Artsakh War, the Sargsyan family lived in the Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Since November 2020, the family has settled in the capital Stepanakert. Initially, the family members lived apart from each other with relatives until they found a small wooden house.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, 64-year-old housewife Sahakanush Mnatsakanyan, who had been educating generations at Avetaranots for 43 years, said that the beginning of the notorious war signaled the end of her long-term pedagogical activity.

“I have left three houses in Avetaranots. My husband was killed during the First Artsakh War and I raised my three children with great difficulty. I raised patriotic children worthy of their father's memory. We were engaged in agriculture in Avetaranots. My son, Sevak Sargsyan, had bought 100 sheep for 5 million AMD, in September they had already become 300. We left everything in the village,” she said.

According to our interlocutor, it is very difficult for a creative person to wait for help. So far we have benefited from the state and ICRC aid provided to the IDPs. None of the members of the large family works as of today; their only means of subsistence is grandmother Sahakanush's pension. My son is unable to do physical work due to illness.

But I am not depressed, I knit warm winter socks in order to get detached from this harsh reality," Mnatsakanyan said.

The long-suffering grandmother Sahakanush has a dream to see the peaceful sky of Artsakh, so that the three future soldiers of the family can serve the homeland in peaceful conditions.