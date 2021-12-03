178 babies were born in Artsakh in November, Artsakh Republic President Arayk Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

December 3, 2021, 10:18 Unprecedented high number of births registered in Artsakh in November

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In this stage of overcoming the great post-war difficulties, I’d like to address another important event: In November, 178 births were recorded in Artsakh. Compared to the previous months this is a record number and the closest to the pre-war figures. The true guarantee for our successes is demographic growth.The government will spare no effort to encourage population growth, the Head of the State said and noted:

“I wish carefree childhood to all our children, and may the newborns become the symbol of our homeland’s eternity and peace.”