Artsakhpress

International

Sebastian Kurz announces decision to quit politics

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz officially announced at a press conference in Vienna on Thursday that he is stepping down as chairman of the ruling coalition with the Greens, the Austrian People's Party (APP), and is retiring from Austrian politics.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS:He said he had learned a great deal during his 10 years in politics and government positions and was extremely grateful for that time. The past weeks have not been easy for him amid domestic political events, and the birth of his son was a special miracle and joy in his life, news.am informs, citing TASS.

He noted that he will convene a meeting of the party's presidium to hand over his powers as party chairman.

Kurz also said he was opening a new chapter in life and he will enjoy spending time with his child and family before devoting himself to new professional challenges in the new year after serving the republic for 10 years.

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper earlier reported on Kurz's plans. According to the newspaper, Kurz made the decision after the birth of his son. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer is to become the leader of the ANP.

On 27 November, Kurz announced that he and his wife Susanne had their first child. The couple named the newborn son Constantin.

Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor in October 2021 because of an ongoing investigation into him on suspicion of aiding bribery and breach of trust. The investigation believes he was involved in the alleged budgetary funding of biased opinion polls and information material prepared in favour of his political party. Kurz remained the leader of the Austrian People's Party at the time and took the chair of its faction in the National Council.


     

Politics

United States welcomes resumption of direct dialogue between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan

The United States welcomes the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in his remarks at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm on December 2.

President Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number of NGOs

On 2 December Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number...

Azeri military beaches Artsakh ceasefire. Human Rights Defender

On December 2, at around 10:30 am, the Azerbaijani side fired from the positions located in the direction...

Issues on the construction of a complex in the Stepanakert military pantheon were discussed at the Presidential Office

On December 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation...

US Secretary of State, Turkish FM discuss situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation...

US Senator expresses readiness to work in Senate to facilitate release of Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan

On December 1st Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America,...

FM Mirzoyan raises Armenian POW issue at meeting with Swedish Parliament Speaker

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on December 1 with Speaker of the Riksdag...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

Reconstruction and Renovation Works Underway in the Avetik Isahakyan School in Stepanakert

The building of 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert has suffered damages during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020 against Artsakh.

Reading club will be opened in Artsakh's Kert

Vitali Petrosyan from Hadrut is a teacher-leader at Teach for Armenia.

Armenian government proposes to declare Sep 27 day of remembrance of 2020 Artsakh War victims

The government of Armenia proposes to declare September 27 as a day of remembrance of the victims of...

EU to provide support to Armenia to improve aviation safety performance

In view of the enhanced aviation relations between Armenia and the EU evidenced by the signature of...

72 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 72 new coronavirus case on December 1.

Event dedicated to world-famous Armenian painter of seascapes Aivazovsky organized in the capital's gallery

On December1, as part of the educational and cultural program in the Stepanakert Gallery, a film was...

For the first time Stepanakert citizens vaccinated at a mobile station

Today a group of school employees have been vaccinated against coronavirus at the mobile vaccination...

Military

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent possible violations of a mock enemy and ensure security at an observation post in the Shushi district of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus special forces hold joint exercises

The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

United States welcomes resumption of direct dialogue between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Reconstruction and Renovation Works Underway in the Avetik Isahakyan School in Stepanakert
President Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number of NGOs
Azeri military beaches Artsakh ceasefire. Human Rights Defender
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

EU Launches €300bn Fund to Challenge China’s Influence

‘Shows their own weakness’: Russian diplomat lashes out at US sanctions against Moscow

Russia detects 32,837 daily COVID-19 cases

