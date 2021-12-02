Sebastian Kurz announces decision to quit politics

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz officially announced at a press conference in Vienna on Thursday that he is stepping down as chairman of the ruling coalition with the Greens, the Austrian People's Party (APP), and is retiring from Austrian politics.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS:He said he had learned a great deal during his 10 years in politics and government positions and was extremely grateful for that time. The past weeks have not been easy for him amid domestic political events, and the birth of his son was a special miracle and joy in his life, news.am informs, citing TASS.

He noted that he will convene a meeting of the party's presidium to hand over his powers as party chairman.

Kurz also said he was opening a new chapter in life and he will enjoy spending time with his child and family before devoting himself to new professional challenges in the new year after serving the republic for 10 years.

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper earlier reported on Kurz's plans. According to the newspaper, Kurz made the decision after the birth of his son. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer is to become the leader of the ANP.

On 27 November, Kurz announced that he and his wife Susanne had their first child. The couple named the newborn son Constantin.

Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor in October 2021 because of an ongoing investigation into him on suspicion of aiding bribery and breach of trust. The investigation believes he was involved in the alleged budgetary funding of biased opinion polls and information material prepared in favour of his political party. Kurz remained the leader of the Austrian People's Party at the time and took the chair of its faction in the National Council.