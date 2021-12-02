Reconstruction and Renovation Works Underway in the Avetik Isahakyan School in Stepanakert

The building of 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert has suffered damages during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020 against Artsakh.
The building of 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert has suffered damages during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020 against Artsakh.
The United States welcomes the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in his remarks at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm on December 2.
On 2 December Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number...
On December 2, at around 10:30 am, the Azerbaijani side fired from the positions located in the direction...
On December 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation...
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation...
On December 1st Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America,...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on December 1 with Speaker of the Riksdag...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
The building of 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert has suffered damages during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020 against Artsakh.
Vitali Petrosyan from Hadrut is a teacher-leader at Teach for Armenia.
The government of Armenia proposes to declare September 27 as a day of remembrance of the victims of...
In view of the enhanced aviation relations between Armenia and the EU evidenced by the signature of...
Artsakh confirmed 72 new coronavirus case on December 1.
On December1, as part of the educational and cultural program in the Stepanakert Gallery, a film was...
Today a group of school employees have been vaccinated against coronavirus at the mobile vaccination...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent possible violations of a mock enemy and ensure security at an observation post in the Shushi district of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...
A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...
Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...
On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...
On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day