The building of 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert has suffered damages during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020 against Artsakh.

December 2, 2021, 16:52 Reconstruction and Renovation Works Underway in the Avetik Isahakyan School in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The process of reconstruction and renovation of the school has started about three months ago.

The construction works are carried out by "Ashot Yerkat" company.

"At the moment, the roof of the building is being changed; in parallel the inner and outer walls are being repaired. The first floor of the school will also be renovated.

As the school has few classrooms, new classrooms are being built. 30 employees of the company are involved in the construction works. ”said Seyran Ghalumyan, the representative of the company.

To find out how the school organizes the educational process, taking into account the building conditions and the epidemic, “Artsakhpress” interviewed the school principal Anahit Hakobyan.

"The school has 1120 students, 105 of them are children of displaced families. The educational process is organized in two shifts. As 4/5 of the building is in an emergency condition, only 1/5 of the building is used.

Due to the pandemic, 537 pupils of 1-4 grades and 105 pupils of all four 9 grades are currently attending the school,” A. Hakobyan said and noted that there are no students infected with coronavirus in the school, some teachers and the technical staff have been already vaccinated or tested.