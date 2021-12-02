President Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number of NGOs

On 2 December Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received responsible officials of a number of non-governmental organizations, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Proposals on introducing effective mechanisms in the field of public administration, and raising the public surveillance were at the discussion agenda. The participants of the meeting enquired about the programs for providing housing to the displaced residents, as well as the work being carried out to overcome the challenges facing the country.

The Head of the State acknowledged the attendee's initiative noting that in this hard period for Artsakh, the problems can be overcome only through open and constructive discussions.