On December 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of a group of parents of the victims of the Third Artsakh War and officials of the relevant structures to discuss the construction of a complex in the Stepanakert military pantheon, the Presidential Office stated.
Issues on the construction of a complex in the Stepanakert military pantheon were discussed at the Presidential Office
Arayik Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to those officials, noted the need to involve a new workforce, and emphasized that if the design work is not completed within the promised time, severe sanctions provided by law will be applied.
Other issues were also discussed during the consultation.