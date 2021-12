US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan, the State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

December 2, 2021, 15:15 US Secretary of State, Turkish FM discuss situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting was held in Riga, Latvia on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial.