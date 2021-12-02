Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent possible violations of a mock enemy and ensure security at an observation post in the Shushi district of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: At six training sites, upon receiption of an alert signal, the peacekeepers worked out tactical techniques and actions when leaving the location, loading onto an armored personnel carrier BTR-82A, blocking a conditional violator and maneuvering to the specified areas using covert terrain folds, providing first aid to conditionally injured servicemen, as well as actions to prevent peacekeepers from violations and a possible attack on the post using imitation means, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The training ended with a comprehensive training session with practical actions of military personnel and the development of tasks to maintain the combat readiness of the observation post.

At twenty-seven observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime.

Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire and ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.