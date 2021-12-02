Vitali Petrosyan from Hadrut is a teacher-leader at Teach for Armenia.

December 2, 2021, 13:06 Reading club will be opened in Artsakh's Kert

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: He is also a member of the Writers' Union of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia. He was sent from Yerevan to Artsakh under the "Teach for Armenia" program. He teaches in the village of Kert in the Martuni region of Artsakh as a social science teacher.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Vitali Petrosyan said that they had initiated the opening of a club for the readers in Kert.

“Our reading club aims at stimulating interest in reading throughout the community. The club will unite the readers of the community and will value the role and significance of books in people's lives. Through its activities, the club will pay great attention to discussions and promotion of new books, meetings with writers, and organization of intellectual games.

Three days after the project was posted on the website, the required amount was raised by 160%, for which we thank the All-Armenian Student Union.

“We consider books and reading as an important component of education and self-education, multifaceted development, and as a part of it, we expect the spiritual development of the community. And world experience shows that without spiritual development, not a single society can simply consolidate its place in the open air, without spiritual development it is simply impossible to develop in other spheres, "V. Petrosyan noted.