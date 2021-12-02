The government of Armenia proposes to declare September 27 as a day of remembrance of the victims of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.

December 2, 2021, 12:21 Armenian government proposes to declare Sep 27 day of remembrance of 2020 Artsakh War victims

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The draft law was included in the Cabinet session agenda today and was approved at the beginning of the session.

The respective proposal will be submitted for the parliament’s discussion.