The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

On December 2, the bust of the legendary Russian-Armenian painter of seascapes Hovhannes Aivazovsky was unveiled on the street named after Hovhannes Aivazovsky in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the initiative was implemented within the framework of the Russian "Alley of Glory" project.

The author of the bust is the Russian sculptor Mikhail Serdyukov. Officer of the Center for Humanitarian Response of the Peacekeeping Troops of Russia, Major Sergey Lazev and the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Gayane Grigoryan.

In his speech, Sergey Lazev thanked all the people who took part in the opening of the bust.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan noted that the Armenian remains the nation that has given the most values ​​to the cultural treasury of the world.

"Aivazovsky's paintings reflect the Armenian issue, the pains and sufferings of the Armenian ethnos, national memory. And many of his paintings express our reality today," said Gharakhanyan.

According to Lusine Gasparyan, Director of the "Shushi City Museums" SNCO, the world-famous name of Hovhannes Aivazovsky is rightly considered the unique business card of the Armenian people.

"The painter of seascapes is the symbol of the Armenian-Russian friendship; his art is unifying, permanent and universal. The installation of Aivazovsky's bust in Stepanakert is a testament to our love and gratitude, a testament to our respect and sincere friendship with Russia and the Russian people, whose support we have felt many times," said Gasparyan.