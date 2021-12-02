Artsakhpress

Politics

US Senator expresses readiness to work in Senate to facilitate release of Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan

On December 1st Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Senator Edward Markey (D – Massachusetts), the Armenian Embassy in the USA said in a statement on social media.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Interlocutors dwelled upon regional security environment and in this context Ambassador Makunts presented the position and assessment of Armenia.

Ambassador Makunts emphasized the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and informed about the ongoing processes in that direction.

Ambassador Makunts stressed the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan. In that regard Senator Markey expressed readiness to work in the Senate to facilitate the release of prisoners of war.


     

FM Mirzoyan raises Armenian POW issue at meeting with Swedish Parliament Speaker

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on December 1 with Speaker of the Riksdag...

Access to mobile communication and the Internet in the territory of Artsakh deliberately muffled by the Azeris

Since August of this year, the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Staff of the Republic of Artsakh alerted about...

Russian foreign ministry assesses OSCE role in NK conflict settlement process as useful

Moscow assesses useful the OSCE role in the settlement process of the Transnistria and the Nagorno Karabakh...

Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy PMs to meet in Moscow on December 1

The Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral working group chaired by the deputy prime ministers will hold...

Armenian FM visits Sweden for 28th OSCE Ministerial Council

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Stockholm, Sweden to participate...

Charles Michel: Political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement

The political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement. This is what...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Armenian government proposes to declare Sep 27 day of remembrance of 2020 Artsakh War victims

The government of Armenia proposes to declare September 27 as a day of remembrance of the victims of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.

Event dedicated to world-famous Armenian painter of seascapes Aivazovsky organized in the capital's gallery

On December1, as part of the educational and cultural program in the Stepanakert Gallery, a film was...

For the first time Stepanakert citizens vaccinated at a mobile station

Today a group of school employees have been vaccinated against coronavirus at the mobile vaccination...

Renovation of Shahmasur drinking water and irrigation system and construction of a new water storage basin underway

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Ararat Sargsyan from Gyumri, teaches history...

63 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 63 new coronavirus case on November 30.

A water network being built in Chldran. The village needs a kindergarten

A water network is being built in the Chldran community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the restoration of 20 km of power lines along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh

Specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus special forces hold joint exercises

The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021 military exercises, Greek City Times reported.

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

‘Shows their own weakness’: Russian diplomat lashes out at US sanctions against Moscow

Russia detects 32,837 daily COVID-19 cases

NATO provides security guarantees to allies, not partners like Ukraine — secretary general

First Russia-ASEAN naval exercise begins in Indonesia

