On December1, as part of the educational and cultural program in the Stepanakert Gallery, a film was shown about the biography, the creative path of the legendaryArmenian painter of seascapes Hovhannes Aivazovsky and his legacy, as well as an intellectual game was organized.

December 1, 2021, 17:47 Event dedicated to world-famous Armenian painter of seascapes Aivazovsky organized in the capital's gallery

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the participants of the intellectual game were the students of Shushi Technological University.

In an interview with us, the gallery guide Nona Grigoryan mentioned that, being a world-famous artist, Aivazovsky is best known for his seascapes, which are a significant part of his legacy.

These days, we have initiated events dedicated to Aivazovsky, once again assessing the activities of such a great painter. The activity of students of Shushi Technological University in various social and cultural events is encouraged. Today the participants got acquainted with the character of Aivazovsky, interesting episodes from the artist's life, the most famous paintings, "N. Grigoryan noted.