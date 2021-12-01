Today a group of school employees have been vaccinated against coronavirus at the mobile vaccination station located near the 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert.
For the first time Stepanakert citizens vaccinated at a mobile station
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Naira Harutyunyan, a pediatrician at the "Arevik" Medical Association, said: "We are ready to walk around around the city in a mobile car and vaccinate our compatriots. Vaccinations are not conducted forcibly.”
Our interlocutor informed that the initiative will be continuous.