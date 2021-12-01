For the first time Stepanakert citizens vaccinated at a mobile station

Today a group of school employees have been vaccinated against coronavirus at the mobile vaccination station located near the 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Naira Harutyunyan, a pediatrician at the "Arevik" Medical Association, said: "We are ready to walk around around the city in a mobile car and vaccinate our compatriots. Vaccinations are not conducted forcibly.”

Our interlocutor informed that the initiative will be continuous.