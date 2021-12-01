Since August of this year, the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Staff of the Republic of Artsakh alerted about the damping of telecommunication, in particular, mobile communication and the Internet by Azerbaijan throughout the territory of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
Access to mobile communication and the Internet in the territory of Artsakh deliberately muffled by the Azeris
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of discussions with the competent bodies of the Republic of Artsakh and the companies providing relevant services, the issue was also presented to the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh after which the issue of damping seemed to have been settled.