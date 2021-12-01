Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Ararat Sargsyan from Gyumri, teaches history at the basic school of the Shahmasur community of Artsak’s Martakert region.

December 1, 2021, 12:04 Renovation of Shahmasur drinking water and irrigation system and construction of a new water storage basin underway

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Together with his students, he has developed a project, the goal of which is to build a pool for storing drinking water, to repair a previously damaged pool, and also organize a course on water saving for the villagers.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", A. Sargsyan mentioned that the idea had arisen the first day of arrival at Shahmasur, when he encountered difficulties due to lack of water.

"Later, based on the changes of" Teach for Armenia ", we discussed the problems of the community with the students, they considered the issue of drinking and irrigation water a priority.

It is natural, because in hot weather we have drinking water supply for 15 minutes, and in rainy weather for 30 minutes," said A. Sargsyan.

He noted that together with the students, they have developed a realistic project.

“We have studied the water supply system of the community with the community leader and water sector specialists . We registered the problems and mentioned the solutions, making a budget.

We shot a video where the children present their program. Then we have posted the video on the classy.org platform, where those who wish can make a donation.

As a result of the renovation of the drinking water supply and irrigation system of Shakhmasur, the construction of a new reservoir, according to experts, the drinking water in the community will increase by 35%; the loss of water supply will disappear by 10%.

It will lead to the development of the community.

I would like the relevant representatives of the Artsakh Government to pay attention to this issue, to take part in this very important work for the development of the Shahmasur community," he said.