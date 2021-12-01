The first-ever military exercise of Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) opened in Indonesia on Wednesday, Russia’s permanent mission to ASEAN told TASS.

December 1, 2021, 12:18 First Russia-ASEAN naval exercise begins in Indonesia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to ASEAN Alexander Ivanov and Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyeva.

“Those exercises are about peace, stability, and prosperity in the region”, Ivanov said. “We are opening a new page in our strategic partnership”.

The Russia-ASEAN naval exercise in Indonesia’s territorial waters off North Sumatra will run until December 3. The large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev will represent Russia in the drills. The maneuvers will run in two stages: virtual and naval.