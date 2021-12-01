Charles Michel: Political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement

The political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement. This is what President of the European Council Charles Michel declared in his speech at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The protracted conflicts in the region remain a fundamental issue. They require new efforts, in accordance with the principles and norms of international law. The EU is ready to play its role in the prevention and settlement of conflicts. This includes confidence-building and promotion of a sustainable and comprehensive settlement, including support to the measures for post-conflict reconstruction.

The relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan show the fragility of the situation. I am fully certain that only political dialogue can lead to a sustainable settlement. This will require consolidation of the civil societies in Armenia and Azerbaijan and assistance to the efforts for building bridges and reconciliation,” he stated.