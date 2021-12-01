Charles Michel: Political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement

The political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement. This is what President of the European Council Charles Michel declared in his speech at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum, news.am informs.
The political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement. This is what President of the European Council Charles Michel declared in his speech at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum, news.am informs.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Stockholm, Sweden to participate in the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council December 1-3, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.
The political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement. This is what...
The report of Artsakh Human Rights Defender "On the Cases of the Killing of Civilians in Artsakh by the...
The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver...
he Australian House of Representatives’ unanimous passage of a motion calling on the federal government...
On Monday 29th November 2021, the Australian Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives will debate...
During the congress of the Armenian National Committees and Offices, US Congressman Adam Schiff said...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
A water network is being built in the Chldran community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.
Specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh...
Ashot Gabrielyan is from Artsakh’s Askeran region, but he studied and worked in Yerevan.
Artsakh confirmed 34 new coronavirus case on November 28.
The Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 107 residents.
398 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
Gayane Khechumyan from Aygezard community of Armenia’s Ararat region who teaches “ the Armenian Language...
A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional adversary targets" was held Monday with the participation of a military unit of the Armenian armed forces, news.am informs.
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...
Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...
On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...
On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.
Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s...
Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day