The report of Artsakh Human Rights Defender "On the Cases of the Killing of Civilians in Artsakh by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan" has been disseminated as an official document at the United Nations.

November 30, 2021, 17:42

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The report is accessible here.