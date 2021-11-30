Russia, China teaming up serves as best response to illegitimate sanctions, PM insists

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thinks that Russia and China teaming up for joint development is the best response to the unfriendly actions and unilateral sanctions of other countries.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian-Chinese cooperation is developing in a complex external environment. Unfortunately, some foreign partners continue to undertake unfriendly actions against us, employing methods of unfair competition, often violating the basic norms of the multilateral trade system. Illegitimate unilateral sanctions, as well as political and economic pressure are the challenges encountered by both Russia and China," he said during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Tuesday.

"Our best response is to team up for the joint development on the principles of equality, mutual trust and respect," the Russian prime minister added.

Among the joint development’s directions, Mishustin pointed to the intertwining of plans between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative. "This is important for bolstering the interconnection in Eurasian space, it will help guarantee the economic progress of Russia and China and create a solid foundation for the formation of a Greater Eurasian partnership," the Russian premier noted reiterating that earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented this idea.