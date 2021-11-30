Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

A water network being built in Chldran. The village needs a kindergarten

A water network is being built in the Chldran community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

A water network being built in Chldran. The village needs a kindergarten

A water network being built in Chldran. The village needs a kindergarten

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Chldran community, Ashot Ghoulyan told "Artsakhpress".

The village has 545 residents. The villagers continue to create in the post-war period.

"7 displaced families have settled in the community with 29 residents. They benefited from the ICRC's assistance provided to the displaced families. We have 7 houses that need to be repaired. If our displaced compatriots express a desire to settle in Chldran, we will renovate and provide them.

The community hall building has two floors; it was improved two years ago. The village club operates on the second floor. The aid station and the ceremony hall need to be repaired, and the intra-community roads need to be improved. Two years ago, the construction of a new kindergarten was financed by “Vallex” company, but due to the cessation of funding, the work remained incomplete," said the head of the community, adding that the village is gasified and provided with electricity.

He informed that during to the 44-day war in Artsakh, one fellow villager fell and 5 people were wounded.

Referring to the employment of the residents, the head of the community said that most of them work in the "Base Metals" company, and some are engaged in agriculture.

 


     

Politics

Ombudsman report on Azerbaijan army killing Artsakh civilians is disseminated at UN

The report of Artsakh Human Rights Defender "On the Cases of the Killing of Civilians in Artsakh by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan" has been disseminated as an official document at the United Nations.

All news from section

ICJ to deliver its order on Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan Dec. 7

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver...

Australian government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide is a matter of time after parliament passage – Haig Kayserian

he Australian House of Representatives’ unanimous passage of a motion calling on the federal government...

Australian parliament to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide

On Monday 29th November 2021, the Australian Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives will debate...

‘I will not rest until we return many Armenian captives home’ – US Congressman

During the congress of the Armenian National Committees and Offices, US Congressman Adam Schiff said...

Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President, Azerbaijani President adopt joint statement

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation...

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Sochi

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

A water network being built in Chldran. The village needs a kindergarten

A water network is being built in the Chldran community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the restoration of 20 km of power lines along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh

Specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Development programs being implemented in Kolkhozashen

Ashot Gabrielyan is from Artsakh’s Askeran region, but he studied and worked in Yerevan.

34 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 34 new coronavirus case on November 28.

Residents of Karahunj don't despair and continue to create in their Homeland: Community Leader

The Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 107 residents.

398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

398 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Reading hall to be opened in Verin Horatagh

Gayane Khechumyan from Aygezard community of Armenia’s Ararat region who teaches “ the Armenian Language...

Military

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional adversary targets" was held Monday with the participation of a military unit of the Armenian armed forces, news.am informs.

All news from section

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s...

Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...

Ombudsman report on Azerbaijan army killing Artsakh civilians is disseminated at UN
Russia’s upgraded Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun system can fight any strike drones
Russia records 32,648 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since Oct 15
Macron urges Tehran to hold constructive talks on nuclear program
Russia, China teaming up serves as best response to illegitimate sanctions, PM insists
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

All news from section

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

All news from section

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

All news from section

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Russia’s upgraded Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun system can fight any strike drones

All news from section

Russia records 32,648 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since Oct 15

Macron urges Tehran to hold constructive talks on nuclear program

Russia, China teaming up serves as best response to illegitimate sanctions, PM insists

Most Read

month

week

day

Search