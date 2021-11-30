A water network being built in Chldran. The village needs a kindergarten

A water network is being built in the Chldran community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Chldran community, Ashot Ghoulyan told "Artsakhpress".

The village has 545 residents. The villagers continue to create in the post-war period.

"7 displaced families have settled in the community with 29 residents. They benefited from the ICRC's assistance provided to the displaced families. We have 7 houses that need to be repaired. If our displaced compatriots express a desire to settle in Chldran, we will renovate and provide them.

The community hall building has two floors; it was improved two years ago. The village club operates on the second floor. The aid station and the ceremony hall need to be repaired, and the intra-community roads need to be improved. Two years ago, the construction of a new kindergarten was financed by “Vallex” company, but due to the cessation of funding, the work remained incomplete," said the head of the community, adding that the village is gasified and provided with electricity.

He informed that during to the 44-day war in Artsakh, one fellow villager fell and 5 people were wounded.

Referring to the employment of the residents, the head of the community said that most of them work in the "Base Metals" company, and some are engaged in agriculture.