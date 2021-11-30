Specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh processed the appeal of the administration of district and ensured security during the restoration of power lines.

November 30, 2021, 12:37 Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the restoration of 20 km of power lines along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Russian peacekeeping contingent is carrying out measures to ensure the safety of the restoration of power lines in Shushi of Nagorno-Karabakh. This section of the transmission line runs along the line of demarcation of the parties, in this regard, the administration appealed to our command with a request to ensure the safety of restoration work. At this stage, about 20 kilometers of power lines have been restored, and more than 150 lampposts of road lighting have been connected for safer movement at night," said Danil Nikitin, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

In order to carry out security tasks in the regions of Nagorno-Karabakh, a schedule is being drawn up, according to which peacekeepers fulfill requests received through the public reception of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Stepanakert.

Specialists of the Russian humanitarian response center perform various tasks to ensure security in the region, including ensuring the safety of civilians during agricultural, engineering and preventive work, as well as pilgrims visiting monastery complexes located near the demarcation line.