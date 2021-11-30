An explosion occurred on Darulaman Avenue Avenue in Kabul on Tuesday, Ariana News reported, citing eyewitnesses.
Explosion hits Kabul
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to preliminary data, a mine placed on the road exploded.
An explosion occurred on Darulaman Avenue Avenue in Kabul on Tuesday, Ariana News reported, citing eyewitnesses.
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to preliminary data, a mine placed on the road exploded.
he Australian House of Representatives’ unanimous passage of a motion calling on the federal government to recognize the Armenian Genocide is an “important achievement”, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) Haig Kayserian told Armenpress in an interview.
On Monday 29th November 2021, the Australian Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives will debate...
During the congress of the Armenian National Committees and Offices, US Congressman Adam Schiff said...
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation...
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to President of the Russian...
On November 25-26, in the Tavricheskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg the delegation led by the RA NA President...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Artsakh confirmed 34 new coronavirus case on November 28.
The Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 107 residents.
398 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
Gayane Khechumyan from Aygezard community of Armenia’s Ararat region who teaches “ the Armenian Language...
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus hasn’t been detected in Armenia so far, Health Minister Anahit...
The new master's program "Social Work" has already started at Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University...
The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing in the third Artsakh war last...
A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional adversary targets" was held Monday with the participation of a military unit of the Armenian armed forces, news.am informs.
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...
Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...
On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...
On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.
Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s...
Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day