International

Explosion hits Kabul

An explosion occurred on Darulaman Avenue Avenue in Kabul on Tuesday, Ariana News reported, citing eyewitnesses.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to preliminary data, a mine placed on the road exploded.


     

Politics

Australian government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide is a matter of time after parliament passage – Haig Kayserian

he Australian House of Representatives’ unanimous passage of a motion calling on the federal government to recognize the Armenian Genocide is an “important achievement”, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) Haig Kayserian told Armenpress in an interview.

Australian parliament to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide

On Monday 29th November 2021, the Australian Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives will debate...

‘I will not rest until we return many Armenian captives home’ – US Congressman

During the congress of the Armenian National Committees and Offices, US Congressman Adam Schiff said...

Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President, Azerbaijani President adopt joint statement

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation...

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Sochi

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani...

President Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to President of the Russian...

Delegation Led by RA NA President Alen Simonyan Takes Part in Conference and IPA CIS Council Meeting in Saint Petersburg

On November 25-26, in the Tavricheskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg the delegation led by the RA NA President...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

34 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 34 new coronavirus case on November 28.

Residents of Karahunj don't despair and continue to create in their Homeland: Community Leader

The Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 107 residents.

398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

398 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Reading hall to be opened in Verin Horatagh

Gayane Khechumyan from Aygezard community of Armenia’s Ararat region who teaches “ the Armenian Language...

No Omicron variant detected in Armenia so far – Armenian Health Minister

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus hasn’t been detected in Armenia so far, Health Minister Anahit...

"Social Work" program underway in Stepanakert

The new master's program "Social Work" has already started at Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers resume since November 22

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing in the third Artsakh war last...

Military

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional adversary targets" was held Monday with the participation of a military unit of the Armenian armed forces, news.am informs.

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s...

Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Explosion hits Kabul

China, Russia maintain close ties amid pandemic — Chinese MFA

Minsk has all capabilities to respond to escalation of military situation — Lukashenko

Omicron strain of novel coronavirus has not been registered in Russia at present

