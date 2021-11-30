Ashot Gabrielyan is from Artsakh’s Askeran region, but he studied and worked in Yerevan.

November 30, 2021, 12:18 Development programs being implemented in Kolkhozashen

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hrachya Beglaryan Secondary School in the Kolkhozashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. He has developed community development programs with her students.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", A. Gabrielyan mentioned that together with the school students they founded the "Young Citizens of Artsakh" club, within the framework of which they try to find solutions to the various problems that the community faces.

We study the model of change-based learning, within the framework of which we have developed two programs. After many researches, we have realized that the village has a problem of recognition, which we will try to solve with the "KolkhozQuest" project. This is a quest game, during which the participants, performing various tasks, will get acquainted with the history of the village, cultural values ​​and natural resources. This will allow us to break the stereotypes connected with the name of the village. I should mention that we carried out fundraising for this program, and fortunately, my students has raised the necessary money in just one hour. We plan to carry out the "KolkhozQuest" in March-April,” said Gabrielyan.

Ashot Beglaryan noted that the second project is the "Jane" center. "Jane" will probably be a youth center. Why "Jane". This is how the most expensive people are addressed in Kolkhozashen, and since we are going to invest our most precious time and ideas in this center, we decided to name the center "Jane". The village municipality of the community has provided us with a room, which we will transform into a youth center. We plan to develop civic education here, develop community impact programs, as well as to provide entertainment for local youth through non-formal education.

We have developed a logo for the center. The room provided by the village administration, however, needs to be renovated; we need support, because we need donors who are ready to make both financial and property donations for the creation of "Jane". It is not about big money, but if there is, it will be possible to give a new life to this village, as the young people are the driving force of each community," added A. Gabrielyan.