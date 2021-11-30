Residents of Karahunj don't despair and continue to create in their Homeland: Community Leader

The Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 107 residents.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Arsen Ghahramanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-Day Artsakh War, one family from Berdzor has settled in our village. The family has recently received support from the ICRC Nagorno-Karabakh Office. We have 4 vacant houses, which after renovation will be provided to our displaced compatriots.

The building of the community hall is in a deplorable condition. There is a village celebration hall next to the building. We do not have an aid station. We have provided one of the houses in the village so that it can continue its activities. The school building needs renovation. 12 students attend the school. We do not have a kindergarten. The number of pre-school children is small. Karahunj is gasified, provided with electricity and water supply. There is a problem with irrigation water in the village,” said the head of the community.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent war, a fellow-villager, soldier Andrey Danielyan, was killed for the defense of the homeland. A memorial fountain was erected in his memory in the village.

Referring to the employment of the villagers in the post-war period, A. Ghahramanyan said that 70% of the village's own rented arable lands had passed under enemy control, but the villagers are not depressed and continue to create in their homeland. They are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.