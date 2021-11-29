A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional adversary targets" was held Monday with the participation of a military unit of the Armenian armed forces, news.am informs.

November 29, 2021, 17:19 Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the coordination and cooperation capabilities of the military units and the individual skills of their servicemen were inspected during these drills.

The personnel of the military unit performed the set combat tasks excellently.