Gayane Khechumyan from Aygezard community of Armenia’s Ararat region who teaches “ the Armenian Language and Literature” at Caroline Cox Secondary School in Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region, within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program has initiated a community development program.

November 29, 2021, 16:12 Reading hall to be opened in Verin Horatagh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Gayane Khechumyan mentioned that they are going to establish a reading hall in the basement of the school, which will serve for watching movies, debates, book discussions, as they will have an environment where teenagers can freely express themselves and express their thoughts and dreams.

Some steps have already been taken; we have prepared the program, now we are in the fundraising stage. We try to actively spread it through the Internet, among friends and to find sponsors who will be ready to donate. I think the program will be a driving force for the community, especially for the school. The center will unite young people; will give birth to new ideas.

After the implementation of the program, I expect to see willing, leading students who believe in their potential and know that they can contribute to positive changes," said G. Khechumyan.