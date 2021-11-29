Minsk has all capabilities to respond to escalation of military situation — Lukashenko

Belarus has all capabilities to react to any escalation of the military situation at the border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The General Staff must always remember on what directions these bastards will act against us and how we will react to it. You asked to support you in establishment of rapid response forces that could be engaged within 2-3 hours minimum," Lukashenko said at a Defense Ministry meeting Monday, according to BelTA. "We have a certain number of units, well trained and equipped, that could be relocated to any point of Belarus within three hours."