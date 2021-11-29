Minsk has all capabilities to respond to escalation of military situation — Lukashenko

He noted that he is talking "about the Armed Forces in general, not only the Army, but the Ministry of the Interior, border security forces and the State Security Committee (KGB)."
"That is, we see what is happening. We are not deploying our military units. I did not give such orders," the President said. "But we must have plans for any action of theirs; we must have plans for our counteraction. We have all capabilities […] to react to their every move with weapons. And not only with weapons - to [react to] their plans, plans of those armed forces".