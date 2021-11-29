No Omicron variant detected in Armenia so far – Armenian Health Minister

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus hasn’t been detected in Armenia so far, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said at a press conference.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She said they are regularly sending samples to the laboratory for sequencing, with latest samples being sent today. “As of this moment we don’t have a confirmed [Omicron variant],” Avanesyan said.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa.

The variant spread around the world on Sunday, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.

On November 29, the Armenian health authorities said they plan to temporarily restrict the entry of citizens of South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Tanzania over the Omicron variant.