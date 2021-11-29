The new master's program "Social Work" has already started at Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University and the department already has 20 students.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The vice-rector of the university Alisa Baghdasaryan told "Artsakhpress" and noted that this profession is a necessity, as the institute of a social worker must be developed.

After the recent events in Artsakh, there are problems in the social field, this institution is necessary to solve those problems. The program was initiated by the Armenian Association of Social Workers and Yerevan State University. The lecturers of the Chair of Social Work and Technologies of Yerevan State University come to Artsakh and organize lectures here, which are joined by our lecturers.

Soon they will take part in trainings in Yerevan, which is an interesting and important stage of training,” A. Baghdasaryan said.

Executive Director of the Armenian Association of Social Workers, Manane Petrosyan, who regularly gives lectures at Mesrop Mashtots University, mentioned that she notices the constant desire of students to learn.

"Every day we see their progress, they have decided not to give up, they will carry out fundamental reforms in the field of social work.

We will open a "Children and Family Center" in Martuni, we will have a similar center next year in Martakert, and then in Askeran. This is an ongoing process, in which we will definitely succeed, " Manane Petrosyan said.

