‘I will not rest until we return many Armenian captives home’ – US Congressman

During the congress of the Armenian National Committees and Offices, US Congressman Adam Schiff said in a video message that currently thousands of people in Armenia and Artsakh continue living under the continuous and dangerous threats from their neighbors.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Right now thousands of people in Armenia and Artsakh live under constant and dangerous threats from their neighbors, at the same time mourning the loss of their loved ones – their neighbors, family members, who are being killed, captured, displaced, tortured and illegally arrested. As co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus I will not rest until we return numerous captives, refugees to their homes and bring final and fair peace to the region”, the Congressman said in his remarks.

He stated that they will continue to cooperate with the Armenian National Committee of America to support and strengthen democracy in Armenia and Artsakh and deepen the ties between the peoples of Armenia and the United States.

“I will always stand by the people of Armenia and Artsakh”, the Congressman said.


     

Australian parliament to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide

On Monday 29th November 2021, the Australian Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives will debate a Motion calling on the Australian Government to recognise the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides, reports the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President, Azerbaijani President adopt joint statement

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation...

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Sochi

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani...

President Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to President of the Russian...

Delegation Led by RA NA President Alen Simonyan Takes Part in Conference and IPA CIS Council Meeting in Saint Petersburg

On November 25-26, in the Tavricheskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg the delegation led by the RA NA President...

Nikol Pashinyan pays working visit to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Russia, the Prime Minister’s office reported.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers resume since November 22

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing in the third Artsakh war last fall has resumed since November 22, reported Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 11 new coronavirus case on November 28.

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 292 calls over last week

On November 22 to 26, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 292...

President Arayik Harutyunyan Participates in Annual Meeting of Hayastan Fund’s Board of Trustees

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is in Yerevan on a working visit, is taking part in...

New settlement being built in the administrative territory of Artsakh's Astghashen community

The construction works of the new settlement being built in the administrative territory of the Astghashen...

Two children born in Artsakh under in vitro fertilization program

Two children were born in Artsakh within the framework of the state program of in vitro fertilization...

Houses being renovated for displaced families in Yeghtsahogh

The Yeghtsahogh community of Artsakh's Shushi region has 145 residents.

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s...

Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...

Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

Omicron strain of novel coronavirus has not been registered in Russia at present

Venezuelan president accuses EU election observers of espionage

Allegations that Russia plans to attack anyone are groundless — Kremlin spokesman

Revaccination effectively protects against Omicron — White House

