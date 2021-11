The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing in the third Artsakh war last fall has resumed since November 22, reported Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 1,702 such remains have been found and retrieved since the ceasefire in November 2020.