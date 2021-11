Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the peacekeepers of this contingent continue the re-vaccination against the coronavirus.