ՀԱՅՐУСENG
Allegations that Russia plans to attack anyone are groundless — Kremlin spokesman

Allegations that Russia is planning to attack anyone are absolutely groundless, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Allegations that Russia is planning to attack anyone and rebukes that it is behaving aggressively are absolutely groundless and wrong," he said, when asked to comment Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin "must say it publicly" that Russia has no plans to attack Ukraine.

"Russia has never hatched, is not hatching and will never hatch any plans to attack anyone," he stressed. "Russia is a peaceful country, which is interested in good relations with its neighbors."

According to Peskov, allegations about Russia’s aggressive plans may be meant to disguise preparations for a force scenario in Donbass. "We are afraid, and we have already said this, that these allegations might be meant to hide [Ukraine’s] own preparations for a force scenario in Donbass. It would be an utter recklessness," he said.

He noted that the anti-Russian hysteria fanned by US, British and Ukrainian mass media, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is inadmissible. "We think that this hysteria, which is being whipped up in the US and British media, in the Ukrainian mass media and is supported by Ukrainian politicians, including the head of state, is absolutely inadmissible," he said.

He refrained from answering a question about a list of persons subject to prisoner exchange that was allegedly conveyed via Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "As for the list, no comments," he said, when asked whether the Russian side has received such a list.


     

Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President, Azerbaijani President adopt joint statement

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev adopted a joint statement based on the trilateral meeting.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

President Arayik Harutyunyan Participates in Annual Meeting of Hayastan Fund’s Board of Trustees

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is in Yerevan on a working visit, is taking part in the 30th session of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reads.

