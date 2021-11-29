Allegations that Russia plans to attack anyone are groundless — Kremlin spokesman

"Russia has never hatched, is not hatching and will never hatch any plans to attack anyone," he stressed. "Russia is a peaceful country, which is interested in good relations with its neighbors."
According to Peskov, allegations about Russia’s aggressive plans may be meant to disguise preparations for a force scenario in Donbass. "We are afraid, and we have already said this, that these allegations might be meant to hide [Ukraine’s] own preparations for a force scenario in Donbass. It would be an utter recklessness," he said.
He refrained from answering a question about a list of persons subject to prisoner exchange that was allegedly conveyed via Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "As for the list, no comments," he said, when asked whether the Russian side has received such a list.