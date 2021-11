1569 | November 22, 2021 17:03 Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

1560 | November 22, 2021 17:44 Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

1543 | November 22, 2021 12:46 Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

1481 | November 22, 2021 10:24 Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

1257 | November 23, 2021 17:13 Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians

981 | November 24, 2021 10:22 Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

948 | November 23, 2021 16:50 Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev trilateral talks to be held Nov. 26 in Russia

943 | November 24, 2021 10:41 US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu