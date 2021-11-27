New settlement being built in the administrative territory of Artsakh's Astghashen community

The construction works of the new settlement being built in the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region are underway.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vazgen Grigoryan, the representative of the Ministry of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic, told "Artsakhpress".

"At the moment, the construction of the foundations of about 70 houses has been carried out. The roofs of 25 of them have been already covered. The concreting works of the other houses have been already completed.

There are no obstacles to the construction process, everything is going on normally, but we always have a problem with labor shortages.

The settlement will have 210 households. The houses under construction will have 2, 3, 4 and 5 rooms, ”said V. Grigoryan said added that the construction is carried out by "Kapavor" company.