The Russia-India-China (RIC) format has contributed to building a multipolar world order and rule of international law, and is a key global and regional policy factor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Friday at the online meeting of the RIC foreign ministers, Tass informs.

November 27, 2021, 11:33 Lavrov lauds Russia-India-China format’s contribution to fostering multipolar world order

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The RIC format remains one of the key factors of global and regional policy, recognized in ensuring security, improving the architecture of transnational relations in the Asia-Pacific region as well as promoting broad economic integration in the Eurasian space. The development of our ‘troika’ is an integral part of the process to shape a more just and democratic multipolar world order with UN coordination. In addition, it contributes to establishing such universal values as multilateralism, equality, and the rule of international law on the world arena," the foreign minister explained.

Lavrov stressed that Russia, India, China are united by the repudiation of trade protectionism and politically motivated unilateral sanctions. In addition, they reject the use of force in international affairs. "We have been working together on an extensive agenda on the UN platform within the framework of the G20, BRICS, and the SCO. We support ASEAN-centered cooperation mechanisms in the Asia-Pacific region," he added.

According to him, given the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, the system of international relations has faced daunting challenges in the field of socio-economic development. "The virus triggered a crisis in global management. A rise in protectionist and isolationist views has become a serious test of strength for countries and multilateral associations," Lavrov pointed out.