Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reads.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Several issues related to the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the course of implementation of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the post-war recovery efforts in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.