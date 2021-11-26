Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President, Azerbaijani President adopt joint statement

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev adopted a joint statement based on the trilateral meeting.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...
Two children were born in Artsakh within the framework of the state program of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
The Yeghtsahogh community of Artsakh's Shushi region has 145 residents.
On November 26, a cooperation agreement has been signed between non-governmental organizations operating...
The Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region has 160 residents. The village located 900 m away from...
Within the framework of the "Tumo Armenia" Tumo educational program expansion initiative, it is planned...
Artsakh confirmed 52 new coronavirus case on November 25.
On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reads.
On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.
Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
