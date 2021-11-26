Two children born in Artsakh under in vitro fertilization program

Two children were born in Artsakh within the framework of the state program of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Currently, 180 couples have been registered. 70 of 180 couples were sent for in vitro fertilization, 22 have become pregnant, and 17 women are in different stages of pregnancy.

Gynecologist-reproductologist of Stepanakert Maternal and Child Health Care Center Anahit Maghakelyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The in vitro fertilization program has been operating since 2013. Initially, the couples were being registered in Stepanakert and then were sent to Yerevan, where they were being examined at their own expense. Various charity foundations sponsored the in vitro fertilization process.

We cooperated with the “Aragil” Charitable Foundation, with the support of which 24 couples had 30 children. In vitro fertilization program was stopped for about 3 years due to lack of funding. The IVF program now in Artsakh is funded by the government since last year and is part of the free healthcare in accordance with Artsakh President campaigning promise,” said A. Maghakelyan said.

The gynecologist-reproductologist mentioned that they had a lack of medical equipment, but after the war the center has been equipped with ultrasound examination devices. The laparoscopic device, however, needs to be modernized.