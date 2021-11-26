The Yeghtsahogh community of Artsakh's Shushi region has 145 residents.

November 26, 2021, 17:00 Houses being renovated for displaced families in Yeghtsahogh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS:"Four displaced families have settled in the village, two from Arevshat, one from Kirsavan, and one from Kashatagh. At the moment, several houses are being renovated to provide to our displaced compatriots. 18 students attend the school. The municipality building is in an emergency condition.



We have an operating aid station, the building of which needs renovation. Intra-community roads are in good condition. The village is gasified, provided with electricity. At the moment, a new water line is being built here,”said the head of the community.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers, A. Hakobyan noted that the main direction of their employment is cattle breeding. Agriculture and beekeeping are developing sectors.