November 26, 2021, 14:42 A cooperation agreement signed between NGOs operating in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh NGOs, based on the uncertain situation created after the 44-Day Artsakh War in 2020, the numerous problems in the security, socio-economic spheres, aim to make effective the impact of public control over the activities of government agencies and government officials; to take part in the improvement of the legal field, to prevent emigration through joint effective activities and to inspire hope, faith and trust in the population through joint effective activities.

Armen Asryan, the chairman of “Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh’s Third War" NGO told ''Artsakhpress'' that that all the points of the agreement had been agreeing for a long time between non-governmental organizations, which represent the most vulnerable layer of our society.

According to Armen Asryan, the activities of non-governmental organizations will be transparent and will be aimed at the welfare of the country.

Any activity carried out by us will be made publicly. We must inspire faith in the people with our steps, otherwise we will have a large flow of emigration, and Artsakh cannot exist without the people of Artsakh. In my opinion, the process will have a positive impact," he said.