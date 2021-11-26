The Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region has 160 residents. The village located 900 m away from the enemy position continues to live.

November 26, 2021, 13:10 Community of Hatsi: Daily Life and Issues presented by the Head of the Community

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Hatsi community Santur Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the war, one family with 4 people has settled in our community. One house is currently being renovated for a displaced family. We have 7 houses in the free housing stock, which we can provide to our displaced compatriots who have housing problems. The municipality building, the aid station, the club, the ceremony hall are in good condition, but the rural roads need to be improved. 11 students attend the school.

We do not have a kindergarten building. There are 7 preschool children in the village. 4 of them attend the Ashan kindergarten. Transportation financing is provided by American-Armenian philanthropist Shant Charshafyan. In September, with the support of our fellow villager, philanthropist Nelson Sargsyan and Martuni regional administration, we have renovated and rebuilt the memorial built in memory of the fallen freedom fighters. In September, with the help of Wilhelm Karapetyan, we have improved the first spring," he said.

Santur Sargsyan noted that during the recent war, 3 of the fellow-villagers have fallen and 2 of them have been wounded during the hostilities. Speaking about the employment of the residents, the head of the community said that the villagers are mainly engaged in agriculture, although there is a lack of agricultural machinery.

The ICRC and the" Sahman " (border)organization provided greenhouses to the villagers.

The "Himnatavush" Development Fund has provided 300 saplings to the residents of the community. In April, American-Armenian philanthropist Arsen Shirvanyan provided 1,225 chickens to 49 families in the village," the community leader noted.

Photo by Aparaj