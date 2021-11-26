Delegation Led by RA NA President Alen Simonyan Takes Part in Conference and IPA CIS Council Meeting in Saint Petersburg

On November 25-26, in the Tavricheskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg the delegation led by the RA NA President Alen Simonyan took part in the Conference ‘Universal Health Coverage for Inclusive and Sustainable Development Goals’ held presided over by the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Chairperson of the IPA CIS Council Valentina Matvienko, the Armenian Parliament’s press service reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The changes of multi character happened in a number of fields due to the COVID-19 pandemic were put for discussion with the participation of the Heads of parliaments of the CIS Member States, the representatives of the international organizations and the experts of the health sphere. The participants had a talk over the international and local legislation regulating the public health care because of pandemic. The Heads of Parliaments of the CIS state presented the current sanitary situation of their countries, the data related to the vaccinations and exchange of experience for working in the conditions of pandemic was carried out.

In parallel with the Conference the meetings of the Permanent Commission on Social Policy and Human Rights took place. The parliamentarians discussed the perspective directions of mapping of the steps regarding the model bills in the given spheres.

The meeting of the IPA CIS Council followed the Conference.