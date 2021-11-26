Artsakhpress

Society

Tumo box will be installed in Martakert

Within the framework of the "Tumo Armenia" Tumo educational program expansion initiative, it is planned to open three Tumo boxes in Artsakh: Askeran, Martakert, Martuni, which will form an educational network with the Tumo Center of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The works are already underway; the first Tumo box will be installed in Martakert in the coming months.

The goal of the “Tumo Armenia” initiative is to make Tumo Advanced Education accessible to all young people in Armenia and Artsakh.

The TUMO box is an easy-to-move, low-cost and technically equipped mini TUMO. It makes the TUMO curriculum accessible to young people from smaller or more remote communities.

Students living near a TUMO Box will go through the self-learning phase at their closest TUMO box before being transferred to the nearest TUMO center for in-person training.


     

Politics

Delegation Led by RA NA President Alen Simonyan Takes Part in Conference and IPA CIS Council Meeting in Saint Petersburg

On November 25-26, in the Tavricheskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg the delegation led by the RA NA President Alen Simonyan took part in the Conference ‘Universal Health Coverage for Inclusive and Sustainable Development Goals’ held presided over by the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Chairperson of the IPA CIS Council Valentina Matvienko, the Armenian Parliament’s press service reports.

Nikol Pashinyan pays working visit to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Russia, the Prime Minister’s office reported.

Armenian Embassy condemns new “despicable and futile” Azeri propaganda provocation in Thessaloniki

Azerbaijani organizations in Thessaloniki incited another propaganda provocation at a bus stop in the...

Fact of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting more important than its result – Russian expert on upcoming Sochi talks

Russian expert on international studies, Editor-in-Chief of Russia In Global Affairs journal, research...

Unblocking: Transportation will be carried out based on international agreements, national legislations – Moscow

International transportations via the links in South Caucasus which could potentially be reopened will...

Armenia has asked Russia to mediate normalization with Turkey – Moscow confirms

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that Armenia has asked Russia to assume...

Armenian FM presents situation caused by latest Azerbaijani aggression to Israeli counterpart

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation on November 24 with Foreign Minister...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Society

52 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 52 new coronavirus case on November 25.

"Women Entrepreneurs" program will be launched in Artsakh

The Armenian General Benevolent Union announces the launch of a new stage of the "Women Entrepreneurs"...

"Path to the future." A development program being implemented in Artsakh's Ashan

Arman Ghazaryan, a resident of the village of Mariamadzor of Artsakh’s Hadrut region, was displaced...

Restoration of transportation communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan in focus – Russian MFA spox

Russia does everything to strengthen stability in the South Caucasian region, settle the peaceful life...

Azerbaijani intelligence agencies continue attempts to gather personal information of Artsakh citizens, warns NSS

Artsakh National Security Service warns that Azerbaijani intelligence agencies continue various attempts...

We will continue developing Machkalashen. Community Leader

The Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 415 residents.

Military

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s...

Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...

Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...

Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Moscow to send more data on Sputnik V jab by late 2021 — WHO regional director

Russia urges Berlin, Paris to end political speculations over Ukraine

Biden had 'benign' polyp removed during his routine colonoscopy

Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, developer says

