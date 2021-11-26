Within the framework of the "Tumo Armenia" Tumo educational program expansion initiative, it is planned to open three Tumo boxes in Artsakh: Askeran, Martakert, Martuni, which will form an educational network with the Tumo Center of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The works are already underway; the first Tumo box will be installed in Martakert in the coming months.

The goal of the “Tumo Armenia” initiative is to make Tumo Advanced Education accessible to all young people in Armenia and Artsakh.

The TUMO box is an easy-to-move, low-cost and technically equipped mini TUMO. It makes the TUMO curriculum accessible to young people from smaller or more remote communities.

Students living near a TUMO Box will go through the self-learning phase at their closest TUMO box before being transferred to the nearest TUMO center for in-person training.